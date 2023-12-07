Specifications for the 2002 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4X4) My03 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1725 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1915 kg
|Gcm
|4335 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2335 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|79 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|266 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jjx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jjx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jn1Vawr50A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
