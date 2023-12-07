Specifications for the 2002 Nissan Patrol St Plus (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Nissan Patrol St Plus (4X4) Gu Iii 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1855 mm
|Length
|4930 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2379 kg
|Gcm
|5500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|621 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|125 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|354 Nm
|Makimum Power
|116 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tesy61A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bullbar
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driving Lights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
