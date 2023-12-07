WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Patrol
  4. St Plus (4X4)

2002 Nissan Patrol St Plus (4X4) Gu Iii 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2002 Nissan Patrol St Plus (4X4) Gu Iii 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Sports Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2002 Nissan Patrol St Plus (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Nissan Patrol News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2970 mm
Height 1855 mm
Length 4930 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 2371 kg
Gcm 6500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 629 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 130 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/70 R16
Rear Tyre 275/70 R16
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 3 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jn1Tfsy61A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs

Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $84,900
Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $97,600
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $101,060
Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $87,900
Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $100,600
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $104,160
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $101,600