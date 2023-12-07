Specifications for the 2002 Nissan Patrol St Plus (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Nissan Patrol St Plus (4X4) Gu Iii 4.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1855 mm
|Length
|4930 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2371 kg
|Gcm
|6500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|629 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|130 L
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|275/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tfsy61A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bullbar
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driving Lights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Brakes & Passenger Airbag - $2,000
