Specifications for the 2002 Peugeot 206 Cc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Peugeot 206 Cc 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1416 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2442 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|3835 mm
|Width
|1664 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Trailing Arm, Transverse Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Vf32Dnfuj00000001
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats Adjustable