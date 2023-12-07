Specifications for the 2002 Peugeot 206 Xr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Peugeot 206 Xr 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1416 mm
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheelbase
|2442 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|3835 mm
|Width
|1652 mm
|Kerb Weight
|980 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf32Akfwf00000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $580
- Power Sunroof - $1,600