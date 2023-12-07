WhichCar
2002 Peugeot 206 Xr 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2002 Peugeot 206 Xr 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2002 Peugeot 206 Xr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1416 mm
Ground Clearance 156 mm
Wheelbase 2442 mm
Height 1428 mm
Length 3835 mm
Width 1652 mm
Kerb Weight 950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 4.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R14
Rear Tyre 175/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Vf32Akfwf00000001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured United Kingdom