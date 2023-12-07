WhichCar
2002 Peugeot 406 St Hdi D9 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2002 Peugeot 406 St Hdi D9 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2002 Peugeot 406 St Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1482 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1396 mm
Length 4598 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1425 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel_Hway 4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 255 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf38Brhzf00000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France