2002 Peugeot 406 Sv D9 (Ii) 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan

2002 Peugeot 406 Sv D9 (Ii) 2.9L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2002 Peugeot 406 Sv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4600 mm
Width 1764 mm
Kerb Weight 1455 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 395 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 285 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf38Bxfxe00000001
Country Manufactured France