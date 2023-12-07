Specifications for the 2002 Proton Satria Xli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Proton Satria Xli 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|3990 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.49 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.89 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|64 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Pl1C97Mnryb000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim - $2,195
- Metallic Paint - $185