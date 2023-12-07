Specifications for the 2002 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue V8 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2880 mm
|Height
|1863 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2009 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sallmamc32A000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convenience Pack
- Comfort Seats Front
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation & TV
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights