2002 Renault Clio Expression Verve 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2002 Renault Clio Expression Verve 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2002 Renault Clio Expression Verve. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1406 mm
Tracking Rear 1386 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2472 mm
Height 1417 mm
Length 3773 mm
Width 1639 mm
Kerb Weight 1024 kg

Towing
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 127 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R14
Rear Tyre 175/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Bb140F10600002
Country Manufactured France