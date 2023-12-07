Specifications for the 2002 Renault Laguna Expression 2.0 16V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Renault Laguna Expression 2.0 16V 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2743 mm
|Height
|1429 mm
|Length
|4576 mm
|Width
|1783 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1315 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|99 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf1Bg010B10600000
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $750