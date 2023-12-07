WhichCar
2002 Renault Scenic Dynamique 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2002 Renault Scenic Dynamique 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2002 Renault Scenic Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Height 1615 mm
Length 4134 mm
Width 1719 mm
Kerb Weight 1290 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1815 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 188 Nm
Makimum Power 101 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Trailing Arm, Telescopic Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf1Ja1105Z0600001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France