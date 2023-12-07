Specifications for the 2002 Renault Scenic Rx4 Privilege Verve (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Renault Scenic Rx4 Privilege Verve (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2618 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|4424 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1465 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|188 Nm
|Makimum Power
|101 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf1Jab30Ez0600001
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System