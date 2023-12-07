WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Corniche

2002 Rolls-Royce Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

2002 Rolls-Royce Corniche 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2002 Rolls-Royce Corniche. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Rolls-Royce News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Wheelbase 3061 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 5405 mm
Width 2050 mm
Kerb Weight 2735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2100
Maxiumum Torque 738 Nm
Makimum Power 242 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R17
Rear Tyre 255/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 6000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Scala61E0Xch01000
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom