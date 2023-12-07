Specifications for the 2002 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph My00 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1608 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1608 mm
|Wheelbase
|3116 mm
|Height
|1515 mm
|Length
|5390 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2797 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|17 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3900
|Maxiumum Torque
|490 Nm
|Makimum Power
|240 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|6000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Scuttle Top
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Scala61E0Xch01001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Picnic Tables
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System