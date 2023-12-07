Specifications for the 2002 Subaru Impreza Rx (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Subaru Impreza Rx (AWD) My02 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2525 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|184 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Independent, Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jf1Gd9Kj32G002001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $230
