Specifications for the 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2200 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|3865 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|138 Nm
|Makimum Power
|69 kW
|Front Tyre
|P205/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|P205/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|2S2Gta03C00451234
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,875
- Alloy Wheels - $935
- Metallic Paint - $225