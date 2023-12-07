WhichCar
2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Freestyle (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Freestyle (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2002 Suzuki Grand Vitara Freestyle (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2480 mm
Height 1740 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg
Gcm 3150 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 213 Nm
Makimum Power 116 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R16
Rear Tyre 235/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jsaftd62V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan