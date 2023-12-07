WhichCar
2002 Toyota Spacia 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2002 Toyota Spacia 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2002 Toyota Spacia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1445 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1865 mm
Length 4435 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2135 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 730 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Jt711Sr4000001001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan