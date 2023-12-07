Specifications for the 2002 Volkswagen Beetle 1.6 Ikon. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Volkswagen Beetle 1.6 Ikon 9C 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1508 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1494 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2508 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4081 mm
|Width
|1724 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1203 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1620 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|417 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|148 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz9Cz1M123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,340
- Metallic Paint - $650
- Power Sunroof - $1,890