Specifications for the 2002 Volkswagen Passat V6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Volkswagen Passat V6 Se 3B 2.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2703 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4682 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1569 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|431 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Bz1P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $935
- Power front seats - $2,090
Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7