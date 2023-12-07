WhichCar
2002 Volvo C70 2.5T 75Th Anniversary 2.4L Petrol 2D Convertible

2002 Volvo C70 2.5T 75Th Anniversary 2.4L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2002 Volvo C70 2.5T 75Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1521 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1567 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2014 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 447 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 142 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Top Scuttle
VIN Number Yv1Nc53K6Yj123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Sweden