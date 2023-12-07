Specifications for the 2002 Volvo S40 T4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Volvo S40 T4 My01 1.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1472 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2562 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4516 mm
|Width
|1716 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1321 kg
|Gcm
|3180 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|459 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jjx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jjx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Vs2422Yf123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Power Sunroof - $2,000