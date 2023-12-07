Specifications for the 2002 Volvo V40 2.0T Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Volvo V40 2.0T Sport 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1472 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2562 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4516 mm
|Width
|1716 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1299 kg
|Gcm
|3200 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Vw29691F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 7 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags