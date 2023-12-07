Specifications for the 2002 Volvo V70 2.4T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2002 Volvo V70 2.4T 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2755 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1528 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|622 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|285 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Sw58K911123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Spoiler
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Towbar
- Traction Control System