WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. 166
  4. 3.0 V6

2003 Alfa Romeo 166 3.0 V6 My03 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Alfa Romeo 166 3.0 V6 My03 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Auto Sportronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2003 Alfa Romeo 166 3.0 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Alfa Romeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1532 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1416 mm
Length 4720 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 275 Nm
Makimum Power 166 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 Wr17
Rear Tyre 215/50 Wr17
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Zar93600012345678
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Italy