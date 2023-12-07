Specifications for the 2003 Alfa Romeo Gtv 3.2 V6 24V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Alfa Romeo Gtv 3.2 V6 24V 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1508 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1318 mm
|Length
|4285 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1415 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|289 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Upper Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zar91600000123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $950