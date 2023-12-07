WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Spider
  4. Jts

2003 Alfa Romeo Spider Jts 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2003 Alfa Romeo Spider Jts 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2003 Alfa Romeo Spider Jts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Alfa Romeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1499 mm
Tracking Rear 1506 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4285 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1370 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R16
Rear Tyre 205/50 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar91600000123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy