2003 Audi S3 1.8 My02 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2003 Audi S3 1.8 My02 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2003 Audi S3 1.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1527 mm
Tracking Rear 1503 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2519 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4159 mm
Width 1763 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1935 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5900
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz8Lz2A123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

