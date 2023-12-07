WhichCar
2003 Citroen Xsara Vtr 1.6 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

2003 Citroen Xsara Vtr 1.6 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2003 Citroen Xsara Vtr 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1433 mm
Tracking Rear 1442 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 4188 mm
Width 1705 mm
Kerb Weight 1134 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1656 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 570 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 526 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Quarter Panel
VIN Number Vf7N0Nfub00000001
Country Manufactured France