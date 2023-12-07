Specifications for the 2003 Daewoo Kalos Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Daewoo Kalos Limited T200 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2480 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|3880 mm
|Width
|1670 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1060 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|4.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|128 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Klasf48Ye3@123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $195