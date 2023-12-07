Specifications for the 2003 Daewoo Lacetti Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Daewoo Lacetti Limited J200 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1445 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1725 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1235 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|165 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Dual Link, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Klana193E@K123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $195