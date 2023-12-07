WhichCar
2003 Ford Econovan Lwb Jh 2.0L Petrol Van

2003 Ford Econovan Lwb Jh 2.0L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2003 Ford Econovan Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1955 mm
Length 4965 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1493 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2868 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 660 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1375 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 155 Nm
Makimum Power 71 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185R14
Rear Tyre 185R14
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Jc0Aaasgmexp12345
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Japan