WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Focus
  4. Cl

2003 Ford Focus Cl Lr 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2003 Ford Focus Cl Lr 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2003 Ford Focus Cl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Focus News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1494 mm
Tracking Rear 1487 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2615 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4152 mm
Width 1699 mm
Kerb Weight 1197 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 162 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension A-Arms, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Axxgcda2U12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Spain