2003 Holden Crewman Ss Vyii 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility

2003 Holden Crewman Ss Vyii 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2003 Holden Crewman Ss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1597 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1504 mm
Length 5310 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1784 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2535 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 751 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68.5 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6G1Yk3@F*#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia