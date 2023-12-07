Specifications for the 2003 Holden Cruze Yg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Holden Cruze Yg 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1405 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2360 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|3625 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|138 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsaghy81S00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $700
- Metallic Paint - $240