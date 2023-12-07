WhichCar
2003 Holden Frontera (4X4) Mx 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Holden Frontera (4X4) Mx 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 4670 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg
Gcm 4400 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P235/75 R15
Rear Tyre P235/75 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jjx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jjx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 4S2Ues25Fx4100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan