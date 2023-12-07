Specifications for the 2003 Holden Frontera (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Holden Frontera (4X4) Mx 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4670 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1700 kg
|Gcm
|4400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|P235/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|P235/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jjx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jjx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|4S2Ues25Fx4100001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers