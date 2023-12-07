WhichCar
2003 Holden Rodeo Lx Ra 3.5L Petrol Space C/Chas

2003 Holden Rodeo Lx Ra 3.5L Petrol Space C/Chas details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1730 mm
Length 5115 mm
Width 1720 mm
Gcm 4800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R15
Rear Tyre 215/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Mpatfr77H3T123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand