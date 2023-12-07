WhichCar
2003 Hyundai Grandeur 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Hyundai Grandeur 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2003 Hyundai Grandeur. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1599 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R15
Rear Tyre 205/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhft41Drxa123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Korea