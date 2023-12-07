Specifications for the 2003 Hyundai Terracan. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Hyundai Terracan 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2027 kg
|Gcm
|5350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|823 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|302 Nm
|Makimum Power
|145 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Radiator Support
|VIN Number
|Kmhnm81Cr1U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $165
- Metallic Paint Special - $198