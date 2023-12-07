Specifications for the 2003 Jeep Cherokee Red River Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Jeep Cherokee Red River Edition Kj 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1524 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1516 mm
|Ground Clearance
|189 mm
|Wheelbase
|2649 mm
|Height
|1866 mm
|Length
|4496 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1858 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|522 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|11.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|312 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Live Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J8Gm58Kx2W100525
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats