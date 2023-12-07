WhichCar
2003 Land Rover Discovery Hse Series Ii 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Land Rover Discovery Hse Series Ii 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2003 Land Rover Discovery Hse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 224 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1900 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 2095 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2825 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 730 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4750
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 136 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R18
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Panhard Rod, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Salltgm273A200000
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain

