2003 Lexus Rx330 Sports Mcu38R 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2003 Lexus Rx330 Sports Mcu38R 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Sequential Auto
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2003 Lexus Rx330 Sports. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2715 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4740 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1875 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 17.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 328 Nm
Makimum Power 172 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65R17
Rear Tyre 225/65R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Dual Link, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jtjha31U000001001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Japan