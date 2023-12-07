Specifications for the 2003 Mazda Tribute Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Mazda Tribute Limited 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1715 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1466 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1939 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|183 Nm
|Makimum Power
|97 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmoyu06By11123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats