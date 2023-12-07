Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C230 Kompressor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Mercedes-Benz C230 Kompressor Cl203 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1464 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2715 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4343 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1465 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1945 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2037402#000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered - $1,600
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,290
- Leather Steering Wheel - $630
- Memory Pack - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,390
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,350
- Power Sunroof - $3,850
- Satellite Navigation - $6,450
- Premium Sound System - $1,830
- Xenon Headlights - $2,545