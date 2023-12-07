WhichCar
2003 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg 211 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2003 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg 211 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1591 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4818 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1835 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2650
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 350 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 265/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Wdb2110762A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany