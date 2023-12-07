Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Mercedes-Benz E55 Amg 211 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1591 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1588 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1452 mm
|Length
|4818 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1835 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2360 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2650
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|350 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Wdb2110762A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,590
- Heated Rear Seats - $1,075
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $2,090