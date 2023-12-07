Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz S500 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Mercedes-Benz S500 L W220 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|3085 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|5158 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1875 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2201752A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Leather Trim Special - $2,820