Specifications for the 2003 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Mercedes-Benz Sl500 R230 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Touch
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1298 mm
|Length
|4535 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2140 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|295 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wdb2304752F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sensotronic Brake Control
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Xenon Headlights